Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

MORF opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92. Morphic has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 213,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 64,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,847 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 155,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

