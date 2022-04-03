salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $212.25 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.52.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.