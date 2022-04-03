Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Primerica were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.57.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.19. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

