Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of Triton International worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock worth $1,282,729 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triton International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.