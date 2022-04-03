Coty (NYSE:COTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.29.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,737,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 150,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coty by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,526,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 785,375 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.