Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.