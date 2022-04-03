Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after purchasing an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 389,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,114,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

