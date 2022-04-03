Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Axon Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axon Enterprise.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AXON opened at $139.31 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

