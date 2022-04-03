YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of YETI by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. 1,345,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.