Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTGX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

