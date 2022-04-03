DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

DURECT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 681,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,685. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.94. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 248,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DURECT by 600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DURECT by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 73,469 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

