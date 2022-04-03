StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.26.
NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,750,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,963. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. Discovery has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $45.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Discovery (Get Rating)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery (DISCA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.