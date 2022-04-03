StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.26.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,750,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,963. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. Discovery has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

