Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBIX. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 364,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,485. Ebix has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 13.57%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ebix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.