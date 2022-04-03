Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBIX. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 364,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,485. Ebix has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.57.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ebix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

