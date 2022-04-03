Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 422,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,585. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

