StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.58.

NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 340,579 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

