Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 86,587 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 840,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

