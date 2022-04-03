Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Target Price at C$4.50

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

TSE:CR opened at C$4.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$733.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$5.29.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.