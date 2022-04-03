Brokerages Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $97.43

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of PLCE opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $1,698,000.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

