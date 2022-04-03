Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $107.75

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LYB opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

