Stephens Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

