Stephens Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.
NASDAQ HUBG opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
