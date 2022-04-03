PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $89.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.25.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,130,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.