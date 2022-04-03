Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MHK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.36.

MHK stock opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average is $165.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

