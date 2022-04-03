Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Seer alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. Seer has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 933.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seer by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Seer by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 324,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 95,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Seer by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 42,808 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Seer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seer (SEER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.