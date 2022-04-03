Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.75 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Plexus were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2,663.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 37,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

