Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Matador's upstream operations are mainly concentrated in the Delaware Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil and gas plays. Since 2011, the company significantly boosted its Delaware acreage, which now covers 124,800 net acres. Moreover, it identified up to 4,381 gross potential drilling locations on its Delaware Basin acreage, making its production outlook bright. For 2022, it expects oil-equivalent production of 36.3-38.3 million barrels, suggesting an increase from 31.5 million barrels in 2021. However, its significant reliance on debt is concerning. The company's meagre cash balance raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, Matador warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.82.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $55.76 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $58,085,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

