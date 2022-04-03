Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Price Target at $237.50

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of IEX opened at $192.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.96. IDEX has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

