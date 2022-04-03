-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). InflaRx posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InflaRx.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 589,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.89. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.69.
About InflaRx
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
