Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.49. 176,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,447. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 20.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $32,573,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $19,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

