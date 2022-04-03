StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE HPE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,138,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,144,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.