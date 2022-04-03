Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post -$1.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.49). GameStop posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.52) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GameStop by 64.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GME stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.00. 13,189,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,207. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of -1.61. GameStop has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.21.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

