The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,719. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

