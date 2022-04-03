StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.29.

NYSE HEI traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.35. 378,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,109 in the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 13.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in HEICO by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in HEICO by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

