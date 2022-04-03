Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,867. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

