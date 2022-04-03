Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 2,454,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,833. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

