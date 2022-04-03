Brokerages Set Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) PT at $12.92

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 170,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

