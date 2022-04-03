OST (OST) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

OST (OST) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. OST has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $13,955.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

