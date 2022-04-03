United Security Bancshares (UBFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 18th

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $141.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Newby bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

