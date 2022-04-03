Nafter One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.44 Million (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Nafter has a market cap of $3.44 million and $1.44 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nafter has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00049875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.18 or 0.07542547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,598.79 or 1.00015834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

