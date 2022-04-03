Pyrk Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,765.77 (PYRK)

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $20,765.77 and approximately $613.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004139 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

