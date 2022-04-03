UnMarshal Market Cap Tops $2.36 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00049875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.18 or 0.07542547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,598.79 or 1.00015834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054745 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.