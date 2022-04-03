Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $239.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $224.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.86. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $143.26 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

