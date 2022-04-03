Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) will report $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Avnet reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.