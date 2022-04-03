Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ORIX by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ORIX by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE IX opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Profile (Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

