Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Codexis has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Codexis by 797.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 634,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Codexis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,593,000 after buying an additional 563,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $15,461,000.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.