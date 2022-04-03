CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.80.

CDNA stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,391. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,735,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CareDx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

