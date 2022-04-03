Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

