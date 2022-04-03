CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 238,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CalAmp by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

