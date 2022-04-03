$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AX opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

