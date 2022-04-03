Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of BWFG opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.76. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

