Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes $202,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 34,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $248.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

